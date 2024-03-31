Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 24th

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Comcast has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

