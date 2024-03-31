Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $43.35. 21,157,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,078,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.