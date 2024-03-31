Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.02.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $54.99 on Thursday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $63,548,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

