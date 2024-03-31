Comparing ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) & Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ReNew Energy Global and Alaska Power & Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus target price of $8.55, suggesting a potential upside of 42.50%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Alaska Power & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 3.61% 2.96% 0.44% Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Alaska Power & Telephone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $1.09 billion 2.06 -$58.00 million $0.10 60.00 Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alaska Power & Telephone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. The Energy division generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. The Telecom division provides voice services, as well as broadband and data transport services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

