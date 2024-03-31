Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives $124.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CNXC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Concentrix Price Performance
Shares of CNXC opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.52. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Concentrix Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 24.95%.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Concentrix
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.