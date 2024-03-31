Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives $124.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Concentrix by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Concentrix by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.52. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 24.95%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

