Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Shares of CNXC opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Concentrix has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $125.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 24.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

