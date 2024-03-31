Conflux Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Billion (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and $61.72 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,566.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.25 or 0.00845039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.85 or 0.00144348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00047923 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00054128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00181248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00137532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,985,326,123 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,852,699 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,985,244,409.95 with 3,847,744,396.72 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.48219511 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $83,848,065.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

