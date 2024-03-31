Congress Park Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 793 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.78 and a 200 day moving average of $209.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

