Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $90.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

