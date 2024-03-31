Contrasting Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and SmartRent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmartRent $236.84 million 2.31 -$34.59 million ($0.18) -14.89

Canna-Global Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A SmartRent -14.60% -9.97% -6.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.6% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Canna-Global Acquisition and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartRent 0 1 3 0 2.75

SmartRent has a consensus price target of $4.18, suggesting a potential upside of 55.78%. Given SmartRent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartRent beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.