ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Shares of CNVVY remained flat at $14.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,770. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

