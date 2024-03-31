Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the February 29th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

CPRT opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.22. Copart has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $58.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

