Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,709 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers comprises 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.13% of Cohen & Steers worth $79,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after buying an additional 526,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after buying an additional 194,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 421.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 522.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 158,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.45. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.58.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $219,594.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,716.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,009,713. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

