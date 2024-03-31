Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Morningstar worth $28,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,981,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,481,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,745,000 after buying an additional 98,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,170,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,055,000 after buying an additional 380,391 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,630,647.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,544 shares of company stock worth $27,733,515. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $308.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $316.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Morningstar Profile



Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Recommended Stories

