Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $47.50 Million Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Lakeland Financial worth $47,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $783,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $783,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $161,715.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

