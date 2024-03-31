Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $67.47 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Littelfuse worth $67,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.23. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

