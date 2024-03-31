Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $76.04 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,506 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of BWX Technologies worth $76,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $102.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.