Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 17,768 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 5.44% of Shoe Carnival worth $44,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoe Carnival

In other news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,829.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $992.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.54. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

