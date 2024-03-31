Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 79,776 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,335,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,776 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 3.52% of UMH Properties worth $35,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in UMH Properties by 177.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. B. Riley began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -546.63%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

