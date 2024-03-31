Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 9,762 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $26,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.64 and its 200 day moving average is $130.23. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

