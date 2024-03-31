Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Landstar System worth $61,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Landstar System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.55.

Landstar System Price Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $192.76 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

