Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $39,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cabot by 272.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $92.20 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.