Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Trimmed by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after buying an additional 1,941,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after buying an additional 208,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after buying an additional 327,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Corteva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after buying an additional 2,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.2 %

CTVA opened at $57.67 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

