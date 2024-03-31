COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in March

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,473,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 20,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,992.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $1.02 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

