COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in March

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,473,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 20,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,992.8 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $1.02 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
