Cosmos Price Hits $12.29 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.81 billion and approximately $115.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.29 or 0.00017403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00075531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00025789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.