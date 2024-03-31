Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 1,883 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CWI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.