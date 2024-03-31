Courage Miller Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.54. 2,490,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

