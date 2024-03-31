Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

