Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $292,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,571,000 after acquiring an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,015,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter.

ICF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,704 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

