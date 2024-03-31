Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 68,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,989. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $76.38.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

