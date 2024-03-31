Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,069. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

