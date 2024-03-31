Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $74.22. 9,090,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

