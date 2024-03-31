Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CUZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of CUZ opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,046,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 235,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,783 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

