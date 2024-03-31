Craig Hallum Trims urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Target Price to $3.25

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $3.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

urban-gro Trading Down 24.5 %

urban-gro stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On urban-gro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in urban-gro by 68.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in urban-gro by 128.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

