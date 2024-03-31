Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,530,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,260,000 after acquiring an additional 105,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,710,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Credicorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,152,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Credicorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP opened at $169.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.61 and a 200 day moving average of $144.26.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

