Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $327.80 million and $23.57 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002836 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.