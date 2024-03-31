Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,759,900 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 29th total of 1,367,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,481,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 7.2 %

OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.07. 948,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,664. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRLBF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.