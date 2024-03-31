CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.64.

CRH Price Performance

CRH Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. CRH has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $88.00.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CRH by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,867,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,145,000 after buying an additional 243,283 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,912,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in CRH by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

