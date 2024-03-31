Critical Review: Lavoro (LVRO) and Its Rivals

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lavoro to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Lavoro has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -6.81 Lavoro Competitors $1.93 billion $32.37 million 10.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lavoro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

2.5% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lavoro and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 120 540 460 6 2.31

Lavoro presently has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 62.30%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential downside of 2.60%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Lavoro rivals beat Lavoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

