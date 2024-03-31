Critical Survey: Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -974.16% N/A -192.15% Sintx Technologies -314.39% -67.12% -45.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Spectral Medical and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Sintx Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectral Medical and Sintx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.18 million 81.05 -$8.65 million ($0.04) -8.58 Sintx Technologies $2.63 million 0.10 -$12.04 million ($3.42) -0.01

Spectral Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sintx Technologies. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sintx Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Spectral Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

