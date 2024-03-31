CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.5 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.59. 2,253,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.55, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

