CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Reduced by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

