Crown’s (CCK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Crown Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CCK opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

