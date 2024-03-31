CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

