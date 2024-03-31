Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,962 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VB traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,638. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.89.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

