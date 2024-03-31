Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.87. 1,001,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,951. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

