Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. 8,405,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,753,314. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

