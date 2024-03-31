Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

C traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,011,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904,938. The stock has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.