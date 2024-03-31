Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,159,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,718,000 after acquiring an additional 415,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,107,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,528,000 after acquiring an additional 277,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $956,566,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.16. 6,707,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,969,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

