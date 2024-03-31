Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 12.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $9,868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,650,000 after purchasing an additional 273,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter worth $23,667,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,947. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

